Carl Palmer Announces The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour

(Chipster) Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much anticipated The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour. Launching its 2nd US tour in July, the tour will actually again reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology.



The tour continues the successful run of show which began in November and December 2022. After exploring the idea of a Hologram tour in detail, Palmer (with the Estates of Emerson and Lake) opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing LIVE on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again.

Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band's enormous musical legacy.



"The film ELP made of its sold out run at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen. We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP."

2023 Initial Summer Tour Dates:

Sat July 8 - Saloon Studios Live - West Jefferson - Nc

Tue July 11 - Epic Center - Green Bay - Wi

Thu July 13 - Foellinger Theater - Fort Wayne - In

Fri July 14 - Warner Theater - Erie - Pa

Sat July 15 - Lorain Thearter - Lorain - Oh

Fri July 21 - Robins Theater - Warren - Oh

Sun July 23 - Southern Theater - Columbus - Oh

Fri July 28 - The Keswick Theater - Glenside - Pa

Sat July 29 - The Space At Westbury - Westsbury L.I. - Ny

TICKETS FOR ALL SHOWS ON SALE NOW HERE!

