Emerson, Lake and Palmer Legend Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure

Michael Angulia | 04-27-2023

Palmer Social media capture
Emerson, Lake and Palmer legend Carl Palmer's team took to social media to share the news that the iconic drummer was recovering from a heart procedure.

They shared via Facebook, "This morning, Carl underwent a successful Ablation procedure to restore sinus rhythm as he was previously in Atrial Fibrillation.

"Carl would to thank his Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Tushar Salukhe, who performed the procedure, and all the wonderful attending staff on the Sir Reginald Wilson Ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London who have been looking after him today."

They also shared some before and after photos. See them here.

