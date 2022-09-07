Carl Palmer Plots The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour

Tour Poster

(Chipster) Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much-anticipated Welcome Back My Friends- The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour.

Launching on Friday, November 18th., 2022 at the 2300 ARENA in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will actually reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology.



After exploring the idea of a Hologram tour in detail, Palmer (with the Estates of Emerson and Lake) opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing LIVE on stage.

The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again. Paul McCartney's duet with John Lennon at the end of his recent Got Back tour is a good idea of what ELP fans can expect from this show.

Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band's enormous musical legacy.



"About five years ago I explored the idea of trying to reunite the band using digital holograms," said Carl Palmer. "We saw a few shows of other artists but it did not seem like an honest approach. We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance that brings back the magic of ELP."

FRI NOV 18. 2300 ARENA - Philadelphia, PA.

SUN NOV 20 PENN'S PEAK - Jim Thorpe, PA.

TUE NOV 22 SHEA CENTER - Wayne, NJ

WED NOV 23. PATCHOGUE THEATER - Patchogue, NY

FRI NOV 25. TOWN HALL- New York, NY

SAT NOV 26. COLLEGE ST. MUSIC HALL -New Haven CT

SUN NOV 27. WILBUR THEATRE - Boston MA

THU DEC 1. ARCADA THEATRE- St. Charles. IL

FRI DEC 2. DES PLAINES THEATRE- Des Plaines IL

SAT DEC 3. THE GOODYEAR THEATRE - Akron, OH

