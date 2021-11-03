Touche Amore Announce North American Headline Tour

Touche Amore have announced that they will be hitting the road next March to launch a North American headline tour in support of their latest "Lament".
The trek will be Touche Amore's first headline tour since 2019 and will feature support from Vein.fm and Dogleg for the full trek and Thirdface joining from March 4-15 and Foxtails opening from March 16-Apr 12.
Thing will kick off in Oakland, Ca on March 4th at the Starline Social Club, and they will be wrapping things up on April 12th in Santa Cruz, CA at Atrium at Catalyst. See the dates below:
3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage)
3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk
3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada
3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
3/14 Orlando, FL The Social
3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern
3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat
3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza
3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount
3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick
3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall
3/29 Chicago, IL Metro
3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway
4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath
4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room
4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue
4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater
4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst
Thrice, Touche Amore, and Self Defense Family Announce Fall Tour
Touche Amore Release New Track 'I'll Be Your Host'
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour- Bob Seger Uninjured In Halloween House Fire- NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah- more
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth- Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album- more
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
New Found Glory Deliver 'Somber Christmas' Video
alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video
Epica Share Epic Live Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship Announced
Carl Palmer Launches ELP Legacy Tour
Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Share Mini Documentary
Touche Amore Announce North American Headline Tour
Angels & Airwaves Extend Tour With Special Concert Stream