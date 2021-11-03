.

Touche Amore Announce North American Headline Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-03-2021

Tour poster

Touche Amore have announced that they will be hitting the road next March to launch a North American headline tour in support of their latest "Lament".

The trek will be Touche Amore's first headline tour since 2019 and will feature support from Vein.fm and Dogleg for the full trek and Thirdface joining from March 4-15 and Foxtails opening from March 16-Apr 12.

Thing will kick off in Oakland, Ca on March 4th at the Starline Social Club, and they will be wrapping things up on April 12th in Santa Cruz, CA at Atrium at Catalyst. See the dates below:

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage)
3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk
3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada
3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
3/14 Orlando, FL The Social
3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern
3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat
3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza
3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount
3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick
3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall
3/29 Chicago, IL Metro
3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway
4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath
4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room
4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue
4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater
4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst

