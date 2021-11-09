Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour Dates Revealed

Killswitch Engage have shared the rescheduled dates for their The Atonement Tour that will also feature August Burns Red, as well as former KSE frontman Howard Jones' new band Light The Torch.

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but was postponed two days after the launch due to the Covid-19 Pandemic lockdowns.

The rescheduled tour is now set to kick off on January 28th in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE and will be wrapping up on March 12th in Philadelphia, PA at the Franklin Music Hall.

KSE frontman Jesse Leach had this to say, "The long wait is finally over. We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back!

"We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an 'all killer, no filler' lineup."

Jones added, "FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the Atonement tour with KsE and ABR! We couldn't be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don't miss this noisy party.

"Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!" See the dates below:

The Atonement Tour Dates

1/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE1/29 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore1/31 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater2/1 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus2/2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel2/4 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome2/5 - Portland, ME - State Theater2/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues2/8 - New York, NY - Terminal 52/10 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz2/11 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle2/12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues2/14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues2/15 - Dallas, TX - SouthSide Ballroom2/17 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee2/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern2/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl2/21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater2/22 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium2/23 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield2/25 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory2/26 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater2/27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo3/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution3/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex3/3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore3/5 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center3/6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore3/7 - Chicago, IL - Radius3/8 - Columbus, OH - Express Live3/10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore3/11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory3/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

