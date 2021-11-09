Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour Dates Revealed

Killswitch Engage have shared the rescheduled dates for their The Atonement Tour that will also feature August Burns Red, as well as former KSE frontman Howard Jones' new band Light The Torch.
The tour was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but was postponed two days after the launch due to the Covid-19 Pandemic lockdowns.
The rescheduled tour is now set to kick off on January 28th in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE and will be wrapping up on March 12th in Philadelphia, PA at the Franklin Music Hall.
KSE frontman Jesse Leach had this to say, "The long wait is finally over. We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back!
"We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an 'all killer, no filler' lineup."
Jones added, "FINALLY! We get to pick up where we left off on the Atonement tour with KsE and ABR! We couldn't be more excited to resume with the same lineup, and additional dates have been added so don't miss this noisy party.
"Now, stop reading this and get your tickets. GO! This will be a tour to remember and you do not want to miss it!" See the dates below:
Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Mend You' Video
Killswitch Engage Announce Special Full Albums Streaming Event
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more
Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more
Slipknot Stream 'The Chapeltown Rag'- Ozzy 'Flying High Again; Video- Journey's Neal Schon Warns Fans About Online Imposter- more
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks