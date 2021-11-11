Northlane Premiere 'Echo Chamber' Video

Australian rockers Northlane have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Echo Chamber." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Obsidian", which will arrive on April 1, 2022.
Frontman Marcus Bridge had this to say about the new song, "It's hard to be on the internet without seeing people get continuously angry about something.
"We're addicted to having a hot take about nothing and it's quite exhausting. At the same time, I shouldn't let it bother me that much but it's like a ringing in my ears after a while, so I'm praying I go deaf." Watch the video below:
