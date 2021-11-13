Queen Revisit Legendary Parties On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen revisit a series of legendary parties on the latest episode of their 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. When it comes to their work in the studio, and their live performances on stage, Queen have reached iconic status...but in true rock n roll fashion, their ability to throw an extravagant party is also legendary.

Take Queen's private event following a 1986 show at Wembley Stadium; when the band took over London's famous Roof Gardens you were in for a night guaranteed to blow your mind, with a number of special guests that includes glamour model and singer Samantha Fox.

Perhaps the most legendary of all occurred on Halloween night October 1978, when it was time to launch the band's seventh studio album, "Jazz."

Having earlier performed at the New Orleans Civic Auditorium, the action moved to the city's Fairmont Hotel in the city's vibrant French Quarter.

"We had a bit of a spiritual connection with New Orleans," shares Brian May, "and a lot of our friends came...of all sexes!"

One fabled story tells that at least one strip club in the vicinity of the Fairmont had to close early because their employees and patrons took Queen up on the offer to party.

"I remember I felt quite ill the next day," recalls Roger Taylor. "There were lots of acts. There was a man who, he was actually a person of restricted growth, who did lay under meats. He said, when asked what he did, he said "I lie under meats." And he's covered in sort of cold cuts and chopped liver, and stuff like that. You couldn't see him, and so people would approach the trestle table and as they just reached out to scoop their meat, he would just move, like that. And that was his act."

This now established Queen tradition of extravagant nights spilled over into Freddie Mercury's birthday parties - such as the now-famous black and white themed celebration for his 39th birthday held at Munich's Mrs Henderson's club and filmed for posterity for Freddie's "Living On My Own" video. Stream the episode here.

