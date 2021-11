Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announce North American Tour

(hennemusic) Journey have announced dates for a North American tour. They will be joined by guest Billy Idol for the opening leg of the trek, with Toto stepping in for the second leg in early April.

Billed as "Freedom Tour 2022", the series will open in Pittsburgh, PA on February 22 and close out in Hartford, CT on May 11. "It's that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on stage!," says Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends."

"Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun!," adds Billy Idol. "An epic night you won't want to miss. I'm excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I'm bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!"

"On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey," explains Toto guitarist Steve Lukather. "Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well."

A fan pre-sale will run from Tuesday, November 16 through Thursday, November 18, with general public seats going on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 am local time; check your ticket retailer for details.

Journey will close out their 2021 live schedule with a residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in December. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

