.

Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour 2022

Keavin Wiggins | 11-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Twenty One Pilots have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a North American arena trek that will be dubbed The Icy Tour 2022.

The 23-date tour is set to kick off on August 18th in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center and will be wrapping up on September 24th in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena.

They are celebrating the tour announcement with the surprise release of a digital deluxe version of their new album, "Scaled And Icy," which includes never before released performances of fan favorite tracks from the group's global streaming event, "Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience" that took place back in May.

The Icy Tour 2022 Dates


Aug 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug 24 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Aug 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sep 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sep 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sep 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sep 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Scaled And Icy (Live Stream Version) Tracklisting


1. Good Day
2. Choker
3. Shy Away
4. The Outside
5. Saturday
6. Never Take It
7. Mulberry Street
8. Formidable
9. Bounce Man
10. No Chances
11. Redecorate
12. Choker / Stressed Out / Migraine / Morph / Holding On To You (Livestream Version)*
13. Mulberry Street (Livestream Version)*
14. Lane Boy / Redecorate / Chlorine (Livestream Version)*
15. Shy Away (Livestream Version)
16. The Outside (Livestream Version)*
17. Heathens / Trees (Livestream Version)
18. Jumpsuit / Heavydirtysoul (Livestream Version)*
19. Saturday / Level of Concern / Ride / Car Radio (Livestream Version)*
20. Never Take It (Livestream Version)*
21. Level of Concern (Studio Version)

Related Stories


Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour 2022

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas With Takeover Tour

Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video

Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video and Announce Album

News > Twenty One Pilots

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour- more

Foo Fighters Recruit Tad Lasso Star For 'Love Dies Young' Video- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Hometown Takeover- more

Aerosmith To Release Recently Discovered 1971 Recording- The Metallica Black Box To Be Opened- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival

Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack

Wesley Stace - Late Style

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021

Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload