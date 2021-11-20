Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour 2022

Twenty One Pilots have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a North American arena trek that will be dubbed The Icy Tour 2022.



The 23-date tour is set to kick off on August 18th in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center and will be wrapping up on September 24th in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena.

They are celebrating the tour announcement with the surprise release of a digital deluxe version of their new album, "Scaled And Icy," which includes never before released performances of fan favorite tracks from the group's global streaming event, "Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience" that took place back in May.

The Icy Tour 2022 Dates

Aug 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterAug 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaAug 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank CenterAug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenAug 24 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS ArenaAug 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell CentreAug 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaAug 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseAug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaSep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterSep 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaSep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterSep 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaSep 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterSep 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise CenterSep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterSep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterSep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda CenterSep 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterSep 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint ArenaSep 22 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterSep 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Scaled And Icy (Live Stream Version) Tracklisting

1. Good Day2. Choker3. Shy Away4. The Outside5. Saturday6. Never Take It7. Mulberry Street8. Formidable9. Bounce Man10. No Chances11. Redecorate12. Choker / Stressed Out / Migraine / Morph / Holding On To You (Livestream Version)*13. Mulberry Street (Livestream Version)*14. Lane Boy / Redecorate / Chlorine (Livestream Version)*15. Shy Away (Livestream Version)16. The Outside (Livestream Version)*17. Heathens / Trees (Livestream Version)18. Jumpsuit / Heavydirtysoul (Livestream Version)*19. Saturday / Level of Concern / Ride / Car Radio (Livestream Version)*20. Never Take It (Livestream Version)*21. Level of Concern (Studio Version)

