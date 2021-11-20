Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour 2022

Twenty One Pilots have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a North American arena trek that will be dubbed The Icy Tour 2022.
The 23-date tour is set to kick off on August 18th in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center and will be wrapping up on September 24th in Seattle, WA at the Climate Pledge Arena.
They are celebrating the tour announcement with the surprise release of a digital deluxe version of their new album, "Scaled And Icy," which includes never before released performances of fan favorite tracks from the group's global streaming event, "Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience" that took place back in May.
