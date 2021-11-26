Jimi Hendrix Nominated for 2022 Grammy Award

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. "Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui" is a finalist in the Best Music Film category, where it has been recognized alongside projects on Bo Burnham, David Byrne, Billie Eilish and a Summer Of Soul documentary.
The Hendrix nomination recognizes the artist, video director John McDermott, and the video production team of McDermott, Janie Hendrix and George Scott.
The rock film chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience's visit to the Hawaiian island of Maui and how they became involved in the ill-fated 1971 "Rainbow Bridge" movie produced by their controversial manager Michael Jeffery, who arranged for a free Hendrix concert on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano to add to the package.
In the aftermath of his performances on Maui, Hendrix would return to New York and his work at Electric Lady Studios before leaving for a series of European dates; the rocker would die in London just three weeks later, on September 18, 1970. Watch the trailer and the performance of "Foxey Lady" from the film here.
