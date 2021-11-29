Alice Cooper Recruits Ace Frehley For Christmas Pudding Concert

Alice Cooper has recruited KISS legend Ace Frehley, Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland, and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, to take part in his annual Christmas Pudding concert.

The special charity show will be taking place on December 4th at the at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, and will also feature Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals.

Proceeds from the special benefit concert will go directly to the free music, dance, arts, and vocational programs for teens 12-20 at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers.

Alice had this to say, "As always, Solid Rock is putting together a show with new and classic headliners. The uniqueness of this concert is that you'll never see this caliber and variety of artists on the same stage again.

"Come join our ultimate Christmas party and help support the teens at The Rock Teen Center!" Find more details and tickets here.

