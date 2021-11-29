.

Clapton, Springsteen Lead All-Star Guests On Dion's New Album

Michael Angulia | 11-29-2021

Stomping Ground Album cover art

Music icon Dion recruited a number of his fellow legendary rock stars to appear on his brand new studio new album, "Stomping Ground," which hit stores earlier this month.

Most of the songs on the record were written by Dion and his song-writing partner Mike Aquilina and the all-star special guests include Boz Scaggs, Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, Billy F Gibbons, Keb' Mo', Sonny Landreth, Joe Menza, Mike Menza, Marcia Ball, Jimmy Vivino, Rickie Lee Jones, Wayne Hood, Joe Bonamassa and G.E. Smith.

"When I was young, I was always striving for accolades and admiration," says Dion. "Those were my goals. But when I reached them, they didn't satisfy. I discovered joy when I leaned to stop caring about all that - when I learned to relax and make music with friends... music that would make more friends for us through its joy.

"To make music with friends, and to make friends through music: I can't imagine a better life than this. I am grateful to my friends who made Stomping Ground with me - and my new friends who are listening."

Check out the track/guest list and stream the collaboration with Clapton below:

Stomping Ground CD Tracklisting


1. Take It Back with Joe Bonamassa
2. Hey Diddle Diddle with G.E. Smith
3. Dancing Girl with Mark Knopfler
4. If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll with Eric Clapton
5. There Was A Time with Peter Frampton
6. Cryin' Shame with Sonny Landreth
7. The Night Is Young with Joe Menza & Wayne Hood
8. That's What The Doctor Said with Steve Conn
9. My Stomping Ground with Billy Gibbons
10. Angel In The Alleyways with Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen
11. I've Got To Get To You with Boz Scaggs & Joe and Mike Menza
12. Red House with Keb' Mo'
13. I Got My Eyes On You Baby with Marcia Ball & Jimmy Vivino
14. I've Been Watching with Rickie Lee Jones & Wayne Hood

"If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll" featuring Eric Clapton

