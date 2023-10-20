Dion and Carlene Carter Team Up For 'An American Hero'

(mfh) "An American Hero," a new song from Dion DiMucci, who recorded it with country music legend Carlene Carter, has been released through Keeping The Blues Alive Records today.

The song, written by Dion and Mike Aquilina, comes in advance of an entirely new album from the rock/blues/gospel great who has maintained a significant presence in American music over the course of an unprecedented eight decades.

Dion, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame almost 35 years ago by the late Lou Reed, commented, "Basically, it's a song about the ordinary person being a hero and championing the cause of the people around them. You don't have to look at cable news or online and don't look to politicians to save you. Look into your own heart and be a hero to the ten people you affect in your life the most. Patriotism really isn't about politics; we're all Americans, so values and character are what matter most. Stop looking elsewhere for the answers to our problems; look into your own heart."

The track's release is accompanied by a new music video featuring Dion and Carlene, as well as scenes of ordinary Americans in pursuit their lives and dreams.

Related Stories

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick Teaming Up For New Duet

Clapton, Springsteen Lead All-Star Guests On Dion's New Album

Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'

Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration

More Dion News