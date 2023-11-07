Dion Comments On Veterans Day And Its Relationship To 'An American Hero'

(mfh) Veterans Day is November 11 and comes in the wake of the recent release of "An American Hero," Dion's latest single that features Carlene Carter. That confluence has prompted Dion to comment on the song and its meaning at this time. He remarked, "The song 'An American Hero' is about the people who make sacrifices, every day in every place. They do this by doing their jobs - doing little things with a spirit of service. They make sacrifices for the sake of their families, their friends, their co-workers, their customers, for people who are sick and in need. They spend their lives, bit by bit, a little at a time."

He continued, "But veterans are the ones who laid it all on the line. They risked their lives. They placed themselves in harm's way. And they did it all for the sake of others. They did it to protect and rescue and defend other people. Veterans are the true American heroes, and yet they don't look for personal glory, so they often get ignored and neglected. It's good we have at least a day every year when we make ourselves take notice and give honor. I hope it's obvious to listeners that 'An American Hero' especially applies to these men and women. I hope every time the record spins it gives honor where it's due."

Carlene Carter, who is featured on "An American Hero," noted, "Both my dad, Carl Smith, and my stepfather, Johnny Cash, served their country. Dad was in the US Navy while World War II was still raging, and 'Big John' enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War. I think of them both on Veterans Day - and every day - as heroes. I'm most thankful that I have this chance to honor them with the song Dion asked me to record with him."

