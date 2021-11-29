Metallica Share Video From Welcome To Rockville

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video footage of a pair of songs from their November 12 appearance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL.
The first of two headlining sets at the Daytona International Speedway shows the band performing their 1988 classic, "One", from "...And Justice For All", and "Fight Fire With Fire", the opening track from 1984's "Ride The Lightning."
Metallica - - who also closed out the festival on November 14 - were featured alongside fellow headliners Slipknot and Disturbed at the 2021 edition of the event, which also saw appearances by Rob Zombie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mastodon and Anthrax, among many others.
Metallica have been primarily playing festival events on their current fall US tour - including Kentucky's Louder Than Life, California's Aftershock, and Georgia's ATLive; the series will wrap up next month with two nights at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA as the centerpiece of the group's 40th anniversary celebrations. Watch the videos here.
Metallica Stream 1991 Classic from ATLive Concert Series
Metallica Share ATLive 'Fade To Black' Live Video
Metallica Share Video For Hard Rock Live Performance Of 'Blackened'
Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Hometown Takeover
Ozzy Osbourne's Stolen 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Gold Disc Returned To Him- Alice Cooper Recruits Ace Frehley For Christmas Pudding Concert- more
Fans Can Get 'Unchained: The Eddie Van Halen' Story Early- Royal Blood Premiere 'All We Have Is Now' Video- Deep Purple- more
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack