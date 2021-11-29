Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Score Top 10 Hit With 'Raise The Roof'

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have debuted their new album, "Raise The Roof", in the US Top 10. According to Billboard, the set enters the Billboard 200 at No. 7 with opening week sales of a little over 40,000 equivalent album units earned; of that sum, album sales comprise 38,000, streaming equivalent albums (SEA) units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.17 million on-demand streams of the album's songs) and track equivalent albums (TEA) units comprise less than 1,000.
Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.
Produced by T-Bone Burnett, "Raise The Roof" features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.
The project marks the follow-up to Plant and Krauss' Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand", which opened and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
Watch the official video of "Searching For My Baby" from their recent Nashville studio performance here.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert
