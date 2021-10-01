Kiefer Sutherland Shares 'Bloor Street' Video

Kiefer Sutherland has released a music video for his new single "Bloor Street", which is the title track to his forthcoming third studio album that is due to hit stores on January 21st.
He had this to say about the song, "They say you can never go home. This song, for me, says in your heart you never leave." He previously had this to say about the new record, "Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed. I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.
"Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me. I couldn't be more excited to share these new songs and, hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world." Watch the video below:
Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour
Kiefer Sutherland Announces U.S. Tour
Kiefer Sutherland To Play Grand Ole Opry And CMA Fest
Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized- David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency- Rolling Stones- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Never Gonna Learn' Video
Circle Jerks' Zander Schloss Shares 'Song About Songs'
Randy Travis To Receive CMT Artist Of A Lifetime Award
Kiefer Sutherland Shares 'Bloor Street' Video
Wage War Deliver 'Manic' Music Video
Our Darkest Days Recruit Steve Rawles of Belvedere For 'These Fast Times'
Rita Wilson, Orianthi, Def Leppard's Rick Allen To Play Women Who Rock Benefit