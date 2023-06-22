Kiefer Sutherland Launching UK Tour

(Fear PR) Emerging to a new wealth of critical acclaim, Kiefer Sutherland's new album 'Bloor Street' made a huge chart impact in the UK. Debuting at #16 on the Official Albums Chart, it also fired straight to #1 on both the Americana and Country charts as well as to #3 on the Independent Albums Chart.
The album has shown once more that Kiefer's whole-hearted, story-telling songcraft is continuing to connect with a growing fanbase following his previous albums 'Down In A Hole' (2016) and 'Reckless & Me' (2019).
Building on its success, Kiefer Sutherland will tour the UK next month including an intimate gig at London's Dingwalls. Please see his official website for ticket details. The dates are:
Monday 17th July - Norwich Waterfront
Tuesday 18th July - Bournemouth 02 Academy
Wednesday 19th July - Brighton Chalk
Friday 21st July - London Dingwalls
Saturday 22nd July - Coventry HMV Empire
Sunday 23rd July - Suffolk Latitude Festival
Tuesday 25th July - Manchester 02 Ritz
Wednesday 26th July - Edinburgh Queens Hall
Friday 28th July - Inverness Belladrum Festival
Saturday 29th July - Kendall Calling
Sunday 30th July - Cambridge Folk Festival
