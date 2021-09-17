Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour

Kiefer Sutherland has announced that he will release his third album "Bloor Street" on January 21st and had revealed dates for a UK and European tour to support the effort.
He had this to say about the new record, "Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed. I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.
"Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me. I couldn't be more excited to share these new songs and, hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world."
Sutherland will be kicking off the UK and European tour on January 28th in Brighton at Chalk and will wrap up the trek in Munich at Backstage Werk on February 25th. See the dates below:
JANUARY 2022
28th - UK, Brighton, Chalk
29th - UK, Hull, Asylum
30th - UK, Norwich, UEA
FEBRUARY 2022
1st - UK, London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
2nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz
3rd - UK, Cardiff, Tramshed
5th - UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6th - UK, Sheffield, Leadmill
7th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute
9th - UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall
10th - UK, Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
11th - UK, Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket
13th - The Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
15th - Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
16th - Switzerland, Bern, Bierhuebeli
17th - France, Paris, Café De La Danse
19th - Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
20th - Germany, Berlin, Metropol
21st - Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
23rd - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
24th - Austria, Linz, Posthof
25th - Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk
Kiefer Sutherland Announces U.S. Tour
Kiefer Sutherland To Play Grand Ole Opry And CMA Fest
Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'
Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release-- more
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Insomnium Premiere 'The Wanderer' Video
The Tragically Hip Share Alternate Version Of 'Fiddler's Green'
VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album
Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Bucket List
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'
Exodus Deliver 'Clickbait' Lyric Video
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release
Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour