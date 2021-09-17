.

Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 09-17-2021

Album cover art

Kiefer Sutherland has announced that he will release his third album "Bloor Street" on January 21st and had revealed dates for a UK and European tour to support the effort.

He had this to say about the new record, "Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed. I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.

"Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me. I couldn't be more excited to share these new songs and, hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world."

Sutherland will be kicking off the UK and European tour on January 28th in Brighton at Chalk and will wrap up the trek in Munich at Backstage Werk on February 25th. See the dates below:

JANUARY 2022
28th - UK, Brighton, Chalk
29th - UK, Hull, Asylum
30th - UK, Norwich, UEA

FEBRUARY 2022
1st - UK, London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
2nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz
3rd - UK, Cardiff, Tramshed
5th - UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6th - UK, Sheffield, Leadmill
7th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute
9th - UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall
10th - UK, Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
11th - UK, Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket
13th - The Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
15th - Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
16th - Switzerland, Bern, Bierhuebeli
17th - France, Paris, Café De La Danse
19th - Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
20th - Germany, Berlin, Metropol
21st - Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
23rd - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
24th - Austria, Linz, Posthof
25th - Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk

