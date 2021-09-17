Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour

Kiefer Sutherland has announced that he will release his third album "Bloor Street" on January 21st and had revealed dates for a UK and European tour to support the effort.

He had this to say about the new record, "Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed. I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.

"Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me. I couldn't be more excited to share these new songs and, hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world."

Sutherland will be kicking off the UK and European tour on January 28th in Brighton at Chalk and will wrap up the trek in Munich at Backstage Werk on February 25th. See the dates below:

JANUARY 2022

28th - UK, Brighton, Chalk

29th - UK, Hull, Asylum

30th - UK, Norwich, UEA

FEBRUARY 2022

1st - UK, London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

2nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Ritz

3rd - UK, Cardiff, Tramshed

5th - UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6th - UK, Sheffield, Leadmill

7th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute

9th - UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

10th - UK, Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

11th - UK, Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

13th - The Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

15th - Germany, Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

16th - Switzerland, Bern, Bierhuebeli

17th - France, Paris, Café De La Danse

19th - Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

20th - Germany, Berlin, Metropol

21st - Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

23rd - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

24th - Austria, Linz, Posthof

25th - Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk

Related Stories

Kiefer Sutherland Announces U.S. Tour

Kiefer Sutherland To Play Grand Ole Opry And CMA Fest

Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'

News > Kiefer Sutherland