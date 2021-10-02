Ozzy Osbourne is once again calling on some big names rock stars to appear on his forthcoming studio album, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and his former bandmate Tony Iommi.
He was backed on his 2020 album "Ordinary Man" by Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. The record featured guest appearances from Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.
The Black Sabbath legend revealed during an appearance on "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, that he has lineup an impressive list of iconic guitarists to appear on his forthcoming album.
Osbourne shared, "On this new album, I'm working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde, his former lead guitarist that he worked with for many years]."
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic
Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'
Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Randy Rhoads In The Studio
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary
Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne On 'Demon Drink' Episode of Backstaged
Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album
KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth'
The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte
Queen Revisit Historic Rock In Rio On The Greatest
Pink Floyd Share 2021 Edit Of 'On The Turning Away'
Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Push Back Tour To 2022
Trivium Streaming 'Phalanx' Video
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver's Hesitate