Neil Young Streams Song To Celebrate Bootleg Series Launch

Neil Young is streaming "Flying On The Ground Is Wrong" from his 1970 Carnegie Hall performance to celebrate the launch of "The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series."

We were sent the following details: The first title in the series, "Carnegie Hall 1970," is now available on double vinyl, and double CD via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and at music retailers everywhere and digitally at all DSP's including hi-res audio at NYA. Greedy Hand Store purchases of Carnegie Hall 1970 come with a free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store at NYA.



Five more series selections will become available in 2022. Carnegie Hall was recorded on original analog multitrack and was mixed by "The Volume Dealers" -- Neil Young and Niko Bolas. This recording was made from the show on December 4th, 1970 and it was the first time Neil ever walked onstage at Carnegie Hall. There were two shows at Carnegie Hall, one on the 4th and one followed at midnight the next morning. No bootleggers ever captured this first show, and it was, by far, a much superior show according to NY.



The concert's generous setlist covers one of the most revered eras of Young's career, with stripped-down versions of the tunes "Down By the River," "Helpless," and "Sugar Mountain," plus "After The Gold Rush" from the album of the same name, released only nine weeks prior to the Carnegie Hall show. Neil even played the poignant songs "Bad Fog of Loneliness," "Old Man," and "See the Sky About to Rain" before they were recorded and released. Carnegie Hall is an album full of gems.



Neil Young Official Bootleg Series track listing:

OBS 1: Carnegie Hall 1970

(NYC: December 4, 1970 - Early show)

Down by the River

Cinnamon Girl

I Am a Child

Expecting to Fly

The Loner

Wonderin'

Helpless

Southern Man

Nowadays Clancy Can't Even Sing

Sugar Mountain

On the Way Home

Tell Me Why

Only Love Can Break Your Heart

Old Man

After the Gold Rush

Flying on the Ground Is Wrong

Cowgirl in the Sand

Don't Let It Bring You Down

Birds

Bad Fog of Loneliness

Ohio

See the Sky About to Rain

Dance Dance Dance

Related Stories

Neil Young Shares Rarity From 1970 Carnegie Hall Package

Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Package

Neil Young Recording New Album With Crazy Horse

Neil Young Shares 1971 Performance Of 'Helpless'

Neil Young Previews 'Down By The River' From Young Shakespeare

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1990 Performance

Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release

Neil Young Shares Video From New 1990 Live Package With Crazy Horse

News > Neil Young