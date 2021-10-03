Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

Wolfgang Van Halen and Guns N' Roses gave fans a special treat at their concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday night (October 2nd).

GNR and Wolfgang's Mammoth WVH are wrapping up their U.S. summer tour at the venue and on the first of two nights (Oct 2nd and 3rd), Wolfgang joined Guns N' Roses on stage to perform their classic hit "Paradise City".

Frontman Axl Rose asked the crowd, "Wolfgang Van Halen - do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool, you'll understand. We're talking legacy." Watch fan filmed footage of the jam below:

