.

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

Keavin Wiggins | 10-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Social media capture

Wolfgang Van Halen and Guns N' Roses gave fans a special treat at their concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday night (October 2nd).

GNR and Wolfgang's Mammoth WVH are wrapping up their U.S. summer tour at the venue and on the first of two nights (Oct 2nd and 3rd), Wolfgang joined Guns N' Roses on stage to perform their classic hit "Paradise City".

Frontman Axl Rose asked the crowd, "Wolfgang Van Halen - do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool, you'll understand. We're talking legacy." Watch fan filmed footage of the jam below:

Related Stories


Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1

Mammoth WVH Announce New Tour Dates

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert

Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut With Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album

News > Mammoth WVH

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more

AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19

Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'

Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album

All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video

Eddie Montgomery Shares 'My Son' Video

As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire