Like Moths To Flames Deliver 'The Preservation of Hate' And Announce EP

Like Moths to Flames have shared their brand new single "The Preservation of Hate" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing a brand new EP early next month.
The EP will be entitled "Pure Like Porcelain" and it will be released on Nvoember 5th. Frontman Chris Roetter had this to say about the new single, "I think we just wanted to have fun with this one.
"A lot of time, the focus for Moths is working cool chorus parts into the structure, so it's a nice change of pace to have little singing on the track. It feels like a continuation of some of the more anger driven songs in catalogue and people who like the heavier side of the band will be pleased." Stream the track below:
