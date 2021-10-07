Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are streaming their new single "High and Lonesome", a track from their forthcoming album, "Raise The Roof", which will arrive on November 19th.
The new album, Plant and Krauss' first effort together in fourteen years, was recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios beginning in late 2019 and wrapped up shortly before the pandemic lockdown.
Plant said of the album, "It's such a far cry from everything I've done before. I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I've explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion. It's another blend that we've got, and long may we have more of them."
Krauss added, "One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of. Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in music history." Stream "High and Lonesome" below:
