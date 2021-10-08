.

Seattle's Music History To Focus of Breaking Waves Podcast Launch

Michael Angulia | 10-08-2021

Audacy have announced that they have teamed up with Osiris Media to launch the Breaking Waves podcast on October 12th. We were sent the following details:

Season one will launch with Breaking Waves: Seattle, an oral history of the emergence and growth of grunge and alternative music in the city in the 80's and 90's -celebrating the 30th anniversary of the birth of the Seattle grunge scene. It will follow the chronological journey of the evolution of grunge and the bands that started it all - Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam.

"We are so excited to introduce the 'Breaking Waves' podcast series to our audience," said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President, Programming, Audacy. "This music was such a defining genre in the history book of American culture and set the stage for so many bands that followed. We're thrilled to bring the genuine storytelling from the people who created and lived the scene - from its start in the 80's into the groundbreaking 90's, to now. This is the first of many podcasts that will give our audience the story of a time and place, that went from local to worldwide.

"So many music scenes have their roots in radio, and the grunge scene in Seattle is no different," said RJ Bee, Chief Executive Officer, Osiris Media. "We're thrilled to partner with Audacy to share the history of grunge in a way that nobody has heard it before - with insightful interviews, lots of music, and a story that shines a light on this amazing city."

