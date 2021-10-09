.

Chase Rice Delivers 'If I Were Rock & Roll'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-09-2021

Chase Rice has released his brand new single, "If I Were Rock & Roll," which was produced by Jay Joyce and is the first major song that Chase has written independently.

He had this to say, "As I sat down to write this song at my dining room table, with nothing but a guitar and the line 'If I Were Jesus,' inspired by Bruce Springsteen's 'If I Was the Priest,' I wanted to incorporate all of the things that have been such a huge influence in my life into the lyrics.

"From Earnhardt to my military buddies, to Johnny Cash, to my grandpa... these are all people and memories who have shaped the man I am. It's a very personal, real song to me and yet how the song ends, with the one that got away, makes it one that I think a lot of people will relate to." Stream the song below:

