Journey's Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Las Vegas Raiders Game

(hennemusic) Journey guitarist Neal Schon performed the US national anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's (October 10) NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.
"What an amazing time we had today," shared Schon on social media. "Want to thank everyone involved today. You were all amazing. Thank you friends for allowing me this honor. It was an enormous high to soar with you all."
Schon and Journey will next be seen playing a six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in December. Earlier this year, the group released a new single, "The Way We Used To Be." Watch Neal's anthem performance here.
