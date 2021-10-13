Crossfaith Share New Song 'Feel Alive'

Crossfaith have released a brand new single called "Feel Alive." The follows the release of their track, "Slave To Chaos", which they shared last month.
Frontman Kenta Koie had the following to say about the new track, "'Feel Alive' was the first song that we wrote since COVID-19 brought our world down into chaos.
"Everyone was forced to be alone and divided by the virus, thus we decided to make this song as a hope that cast the shadow. Also, we wanted to make it with our fans, so we recorded our fans clapping at our first show back since this unexpected disaster.
"In addition, we worked with Josh from Modestep on 'Feel Alive' so you can hear true essence of UK bass music! This song means a lot to us, and hope this will be the light that shines on you." Check it out below:
Crossfaith Unleash 'Slave Of Chaos'
Crossfaith Stream New Song and Announce EP
Crossfaith Release 'Catastrophe' Video
Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more
Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more
Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'- Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test- Nirvana- more
Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
David Lee Roth Declares His 'Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'
Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency
Shinedown Announce North American Tour
Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'
Superlove Share John Carpenter Inspired 'Save Yourselves' Video
Lizard Music Return With First New Album In 25 Years
Immortal Guardian To Launch Brovember Quaratour Next Month
Blondie Including 1981 Rarity On New Christmas EP