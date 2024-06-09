Crossfaith Share 'Warriors' Video

(Atom Splitter) Crossfaith have shared the video for "Warriors (Feat. MAH from SiM)," a track from their upcoming album AЯK, which arrives on June 26 via UNFD and Warner Music Japan, and marks the band's first record in six years.
"This track features MAH from SiM, who has been a friend of Crossfaith for 15 years," the band says. "Although Crossfaith and MAH share different direction of music, they are like warriors who have been fighting together in the same era of music scene. Although we have been in the music scene for a long time, the fire in our eyes can never be extinguished."
"Playing heavy music is how I feel alive," says singer Kenta Koie. "We want Crossfaith to be the band making music that no one has ever heard before. Crossfaith formed in 2006 and released their debut album The Artificial Theory for The Dramatic Beauty in 2009, followed by The Dream, The Space (2011), Apocalyze (2013), Xeno (2015), and Ex Machina (2018). Each one saw the band blend its love of punk rock, metal, and electronic music in daring new ways. "Good art is how I express myself to other people. It's hard to talk from the bottom of my heart, that's why I write these songs," Koie says. In keeping with their progressive musical journey, 2020's SPECIES EP saw the band continue to push their own sonic soundscape to new grounds.The band dropped the pandemic-penned single "Gimme Danger" in 2022.
