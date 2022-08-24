Crossfaith Celebrate Upcoming Tour With 'Gimme Danger' Video

Crossfaith have released a live video for their track "Gimme Danger" to celebrate their return to North America next month for their first North American tour since 2015.
"This music video is made from footage of our first-ever headlining show on a major Japanese outdoor festival," shared the band, referencing their appearance at the 2022 Satanic Carnival Festival. "You can feel our raw energy throughout of this video. Go check it out so you can be ready for our headlining world tour that is going to be start next month! Bring The Mayhem!"
The upcoming headline tour will feature support from LIMBS, and will be kicking off on September 8 in Berkeley, California, and runs through October 9 in Seattle. The band will also appear at several key festivals during the run, including Furnace Fest and Aftershock.
Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
9/8 - Berkeley, CA
9/9 - Los Angeles, CA
9/10 - Santa Cruz, CA
9/11 - San Diego, CA
9/13 - Phoenix, AZ
9/15 - Austin, TX
9/16 - Houston, TX
9/17 - Dallas, TX
9/18 - Memphis, TN
9/20 - Virginia Beach, VA
9/21 - Durham, NC
9/23 - Furnace Fest @ Birmingham, AL
9/24 - Atlanta, GA
9/25 - Baltimore, MD
9/27 - Philadelphia, PA
9/28 - New York, NY
9/30 - Boston, MA
10/1 - Montreal, QC
10/2 - Toronto, ON
10/3 - Chicago, IL
10/7 - Aftershock Festival @ Sacramento, CA *
10/8 - Portland, OR**
10/9 - Seattle, WA**
** CROSSFAITH ONLY
