Shinedown Announce North American Tour

Shinedown have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour early next year that will feature support from Pop Evil and Ayron Jones on select dates.
They will be kicking off the trek at the Warfield in San Francisco, Ca on January 26th, 2022 and will conclude the tour on February 27th in Montreal, QC at MTelus.
Ayron Jones will be supporting on all dates and Pop Evil will be joining the tour beginning on February 10th when the tour hits Abbotsford, BC. General public tickets go on sale October 15th at 10AM ET. See the dates below:
January 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
January 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
January 29 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California
January 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
February 1 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
February 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
February 4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
February 5 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
February 7 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
February 8 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
February 10 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
February 11 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Event Centre
February 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
February 14 - Edmonton, AB - Convention Centre
February 15 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
February 17 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place
February 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
February 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
February 23 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
February 25 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
February 26 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
February 27 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
