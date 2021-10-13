Shinedown Announce North American Tour

Shinedown have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour early next year that will feature support from Pop Evil and Ayron Jones on select dates.

They will be kicking off the trek at the Warfield in San Francisco, Ca on January 26th, 2022 and will conclude the tour on February 27th in Montreal, QC at MTelus.

Ayron Jones will be supporting on all dates and Pop Evil will be joining the tour beginning on February 10th when the tour hits Abbotsford, BC. General public tickets go on sale October 15th at 10AM ET. See the dates below:

January 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

January 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

January 29 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

January 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

February 1 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

February 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

February 4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

February 5 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

February 7 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

February 8 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 10 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

February 11 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Event Centre

February 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

February 14 - Edmonton, AB - Convention Centre

February 15 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

February 17 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

February 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

February 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

February 23 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

February 25 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

February 26 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

February 27 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

Related Stories

Shinedown Preview 'Attention Attention!' Film

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown Lead Blue Ridge Rock Fest Lineup

Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Shinedown Making Progress On New Album

Shinedown To Stream Full Concert Online

Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour

Shinedown Still Plan To Launch Deep Dive Tour

Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'

Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

News > Shinedown