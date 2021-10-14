Foxy Shazam To Deliver The Heart Behead You On Valentine's Day

Foxy Shazam have released a new song called "I'm In Love" along with a vignette. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Heart Behead You".

The band explained the unusual name for the record, "The title of the album 'The Heart Behead You' is our way of saying let your heart be the guide.

"As artists there's always a danger of overthinking what you're feeling so we choose to put the heart before the head." They will be releasing the album on Valentine's Day of 2022 (February 14th). Watch the vignette below:

