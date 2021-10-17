Steve Perry Shares 'Winter Wonderland' Visualizer

(hennemusic) Steve Perry is streaming a visuallizer video for his take on the holiday classic, "Winter Wonderland", as the latest preview to his forthcoming Christmas album, "The Season."
"'Winter Wonderland' is one of my favorite tracks on 'The Season'", says Perry. "I have always felt a close love for Motown's music and how it shaped my early school years. This track is an homage to that."
Due November 5, the project was co-produced by Perry and engineer Thom Flowers and mostly recorded at his home studio in California, where he was joined by drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Sting, Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa) and multi-instrumentalist Dallas Kruse.
"The Season" marks the follow-up to Perry's 2018 album, "Traces"; the former Journey singer's first album in 25 years also earned him his first US solo top 10 album when it debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Watch the visualizer here.
