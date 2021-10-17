Steve Perry Shares 'Winter Wonderland' Visualizer

(hennemusic) Steve Perry is streaming a visuallizer video for his take on the holiday classic, "Winter Wonderland", as the latest preview to his forthcoming Christmas album, "The Season."

"'Winter Wonderland' is one of my favorite tracks on 'The Season'", says Perry. "I have always felt a close love for Motown's music and how it shaped my early school years. This track is an homage to that."

Due November 5, the project was co-produced by Perry and engineer Thom Flowers and mostly recorded at his home studio in California, where he was joined by drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Sting, Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa) and multi-instrumentalist Dallas Kruse.

"The Season" marks the follow-up to Perry's 2018 album, "Traces"; the former Journey singer's first album in 25 years also earned him his first US solo top 10 album when it debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Watch the visualizer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album

Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion

Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'

Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit 2020 In Review

Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon 2020 In Review

Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video 2020 In Review

Steve Perry Guests On Song From New Band Levara

Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music

Steve Perry Shares New Acoustic Version Of Beatles Classic

News > Steve Perry