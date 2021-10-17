Taking Back Sunday Cover Weezer Classic

Taking Back Sunday have shared a video for their cover of the classic Weezer track "My Name Is Jonas", which was released in partnership with Photo Finish Records as part of their continuing 15th anniversary celebration.
Bassist Shaun Cooper said of the cover, "In 2019 we were on tour... a lot! Over time soundcheck got pretty laborious. One day before a show in Cincinnati, OH somebody started playing the opening chords to 'My Name is Jonas'... We all grew up listening to Weezer.
"Playing this song together was so much fun and broke up the monotony of day to day touring life. We started adding the song to our set list and recorded it on a day off in Buffalo NY. We love this song and we hope our rendition does it justice." Watch the video below:
