In Flames Reissuing Out Of Print Albums From 1994 - 2008

In Flames have announced that they will be reissuing their classic albums and EPs from 1994-2008 that were previously unavailable and out-of-print on CD, on November 26th.
Nuclear Blast will be re-issuing the following titles on CD: "Lunar Strain + Subterranean" EP, "The Jester Race + Black-Ash Inheritance" EP, "Whoracle," "Colony," "Clayman," "Reroute to Remain," "Soundtrack To Your Escape," "Come Clarity," "A Sense of Purpose," "The Tokyo Showdown" (Live Album)," and "Used & Abused: In Live We Trust" (Live Album).
Frontman Anders Friden had this to say, "I'm thrilled to know that we have a label that still believes and supports the physical format. This is a great opportunity to pick up any records from the In Flames catalogue you may have missed. Enjoy our music on compact disc as it was originally released." Preorders are available here.
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed
Avat Stream New Song 'Faith In Flames'
From Ashes To New Recruit In Flames Star For New Release
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts
In Flames Full Wacken Festival Headline Set To Stream Online
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed
Megadeth Guitarist Filling In For In Flames' Niclas Engelin
In Flames Recruit Megadeth Star To Fill In On Tour
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Slash Previews Brand New Song 'The River is Rising'
Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives
Garth Brooks Announces Two Intimate Shows At The Ryman
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Announce All Star Above Ground Concert
Todd Rundgren Teams Up With The Roots For 'Godiva Girl'
Travis Tritt Cancels Shows With Covid Restrictions
In Flames Reissuing Out Of Print Albums From 1994 - 2008
Sepultura Postpone UK and Euro Quadra Tour Until 2022