In Flames Reissuing Out Of Print Albums From 1994 - 2008

In Flames have announced that they will be reissuing their classic albums and EPs from 1994-2008 that were previously unavailable and out-of-print on CD, on November 26th.

Nuclear Blast will be re-issuing the following titles on CD: "Lunar Strain + Subterranean" EP, "The Jester Race + Black-Ash Inheritance" EP, "Whoracle," "Colony," "Clayman," "Reroute to Remain," "Soundtrack To Your Escape," "Come Clarity," "A Sense of Purpose," "The Tokyo Showdown" (Live Album)," and "Used & Abused: In Live We Trust" (Live Album).

Frontman Anders Friden had this to say, "I'm thrilled to know that we have a label that still believes and supports the physical format. This is a great opportunity to pick up any records from the In Flames catalogue you may have missed. Enjoy our music on compact disc as it was originally released." Preorders are available here.

