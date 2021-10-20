Pasadena Media has shared a video of the unveiling of the Eddie Van Halen hometown plaque dedication event that took place back on October 11th.
The plaque was placed on a wall outside of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium honoring the late Van Halen legend was unveiled during a ceremony that was not open to the public because of Covid-19 protocols.
Councilmember Felicia Williams told local news outlet Pasadena Now, "This event brings together history and community to celebrate a world-renowned artist.
"It's not just the history of Eddie as a guitar legend, but also the challenges he faced growing up mixed race in Pasadena, which always spoke to me. And the community support and initiative to make this happen is inspiring. Thank you to everyone!" Watch the video of the dedication below:
Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Tribute Plaque To Be Unveiled Next Week
Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death
Nancy Wilson Shares Extended Tribute To Eddie Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses
Eddie Van Halen Fans Petition Radio To Play Deep Cut On Anniversary Of His Death
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online
Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour
Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced
Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album
Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video
Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection
Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates
Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band