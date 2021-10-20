.

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online

Keavin Wiggins | 10-20-2021

Video still

Pasadena Media has shared a video of the unveiling of the Eddie Van Halen hometown plaque dedication event that took place back on October 11th.

The plaque was placed on a wall outside of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium honoring the late Van Halen legend was unveiled during a ceremony that was not open to the public because of Covid-19 protocols.

Councilmember Felicia Williams told local news outlet Pasadena Now, "This event brings together history and community to celebrate a world-renowned artist.

"It's not just the history of Eddie as a guitar legend, but also the challenges he faced growing up mixed race in Pasadena, which always spoke to me. And the community support and initiative to make this happen is inspiring. Thank you to everyone!" Watch the video of the dedication below:

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online

