Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Rick Wakeman has announced several of the rescheduled U.S. dates for his The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour, which are now set to take place in February and March of next year.

The Yes legend announced earlier this month that he was pushing several dates for the trek until next year, and tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

Wakeman plans to announce the rescheduled dates for shows in Albany, NY, Chicago, IL, Kent, OH, and Buffalo, NY, but the rest of the trek has been revealed. See the remaining dates for the current fall tour and the amended 2022 dates below:

The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour 2021 (Remaining Dates)

10/22 The Paramount, Huntingdon NY10/24 The Birchmere, Alexandria VA10/25 City Winery, New York City NY10/27 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair NJ10/28 The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank NJ10/29 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood NJ10/30 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield CT11/1 Bearsville Theater, Woodstock NY

The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour 2022 (Rescheduled Dates)

2/22 Neptune Theater, Seattle WA2/24 Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco CA2/25 The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles CA2/26 Magnolia, El Cajon CA3/2 Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ3/4 Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis MN3/6 The Sheldon, St Louis MO3/8 Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater FL3/9 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA3/11 Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale FL

