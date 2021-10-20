.

Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 10-20-2021

Rick Wakeman has announced several of the rescheduled U.S. dates for his The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour, which are now set to take place in February and March of next year.

The Yes legend announced earlier this month that he was pushing several dates for the trek until next year, and tickets for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

Wakeman plans to announce the rescheduled dates for shows in Albany, NY, Chicago, IL, Kent, OH, and Buffalo, NY, but the rest of the trek has been revealed. See the remaining dates for the current fall tour and the amended 2022 dates below:

The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour 2021 (Remaining Dates)


10/22 The Paramount, Huntingdon NY
10/24 The Birchmere, Alexandria VA
10/25 City Winery, New York City NY
10/27 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair NJ
10/28 The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank NJ
10/29 Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood NJ
10/30 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield CT
11/1 Bearsville Theater, Woodstock NY

The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour 2022 (Rescheduled Dates)


2/22 Neptune Theater, Seattle WA
2/24 Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, San Francisco CA
2/25 The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles CA
2/26 Magnolia, El Cajon CA
3/2 Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ
3/4 Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis MN
3/6 The Sheldon, St Louis MO
3/8 Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater FL
3/9 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA
3/11 Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale FL

