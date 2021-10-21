.

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classics Performances From Aftershock

Bruce Henne | 10-21-2021

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a pair of songs from a full album performance of their 1991 self-tilted record from an October 10 appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Fans can check out "The God That Failed" and "Of Wolf And Man" from the show, where the band delivered The Black Album in reverse order before returning for encores ... just as they did during a recent appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

Metallica's second of two headlining sets at the Aftershock event closed out the festival on October 10, which they also opened two days earlier. The festival performances came just weeks after the group released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch the videos here.

