Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are streaming a lyric video for "Can't Let Go", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Raise The Roof."
Due November 19, the follow-up to the pair's Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand", was recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios in late 2019 and completed just weeks before the world went into lockdown.
Produced by T-Bone Burnett, the set sees the singers joined by a lineup that includes drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, along with pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl among others.
The album features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. Watch the video here.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album
Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration
Robert Plant Revisits Afro Celt Sound System Collaboration
Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews
Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'
Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page
Robert Plant Launches Fourth Season Of Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus
Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir
Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming
Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'
Rise Against Share First Track From Nowhere Sessions EP