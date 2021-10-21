Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are streaming a lyric video for "Can't Let Go", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Raise The Roof."

Due November 19, the follow-up to the pair's Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand", was recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios in late 2019 and completed just weeks before the world went into lockdown.

Produced by T-Bone Burnett, the set sees the singers joined by a lineup that includes drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, along with pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl among others.

The album features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

