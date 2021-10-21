The Darkness Release 'It's Love, Jim' Video

(hennemusic) The Darkness have issued a video for "It's Love, Jim", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Motorheart," which is set to be released on November 19th.

"This song (herein referred to as "she/her") is all about an extra-terrestrial goddess of other worldly beauty," explains Justin Hawkins. "She's fast, powerful, not of this earth. Her sensual symphony nestles in your ear and lays mind eggs that seep confidence liquid into your brains.

"You'll feel invincible all day long, and everything will go right after you hear it. Yeah, so it's really catchy and should be number 1 all around the world please."

"Motorheart" marks the follow-up to 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", which reached the UK Top 10. The Darkness will launch the album on a previously-announced fall UK tour that will begin next month in Brighton. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

