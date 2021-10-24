Militaria Recruit Wartooth and Mason Stars For 'Devastation Obsession' Video

Australian thrash project Militaria have released a music video for the song "Devastation Obsession" that features Andrew Knappstein (Wartooth) on vocals and James Benson (Mason) on lead guitar.

The track comes from the Chalky Hill project's debut album, "Remains With Pain," a concept record about the Vietnam War that features a number of special guests.

The video follows the story of three soldiers who are stranded in the middle of the bush, finding their way, when an enemy sniper emerges and takes them out one by one. Check it out below:

