Militaria Recruit Wartooth and Mason Stars For 'Devastation Obsession' Video

Australian thrash project Militaria have released a music video for the song "Devastation Obsession" that features Andrew Knappstein (Wartooth) on vocals and James Benson (Mason) on lead guitar.
The track comes from the Chalky Hill project's debut album, "Remains With Pain," a concept record about the Vietnam War that features a number of special guests.
The video follows the story of three soldiers who are stranded in the middle of the bush, finding their way, when an enemy sniper emerges and takes them out one by one. Check it out below:
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music
Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video
KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo
Jay & The Americans' Jay Black Dead At 82
John 5 Pulls Out Of Yngwie Tour Over Health Concerns
Queen Lookback At Highlander For The Greatest
Sixx:A.M. Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Waiting All My Life'
Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Club and Pub Tour