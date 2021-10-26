Scotty McCreery Announces Same Truck Tour

Scotty McCreery has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year to launch his Same Truck Tour, which will visit 15 cities across the United States.

He is launching the tour in support of his new studio album, "Same Truck", and will be kicking things off on January 20th at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C. and trek will featured varied support from Kameron Marlowe, King Calaway, Callista Clark and Tenille Arts.

McCreery had this to say, "I am looking forward to kicking off 2022 with my Same Truck Tour. I'm also glad to have Tenille, Callista, Kameron and King Calaway joining us for select dates. It's gonna be a great way to start the new year!"

Tickets will go sale this Friday, October 29th, at 10AM local time. See the dates below:





Scotty McCreery's 2022 Same Truck Tour

January 20 The Ritz Raleigh, N.C.January 21 American Music Hall Lancaster, Pa.January 22 Del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine Waterloo, N.Y.January 27 The Paramount Huntington, N.Y.January 28 Orange County Fair Speedway Middletown, N.Y.January 29 Parx Casino - Xcite Center Bensalem, Pa.February 3 Paramount Theater Cedar Rapids, IdahoFebruary 4 Treasure Island Resort Casino + Welch, Minn.Island Event CenterFebruary 5 The District Sioux Falls, S.D.February 10 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, Mich.February 11 The Intersection Grand Rapids, Mich.February 12 W.D. Packard Music Hall Warren, OhioFebruary 17 Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Salina, Kan.February 18 The Grizzly Rose Denver, Colo.February 19 Vilar Performing Arts Center Beaver Creek, Colo.

