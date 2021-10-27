Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour

Lamb Of God have announced that they have been forced to postpone their State Of Unrest Tour with Kreator until late 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The trek is now set to kick off on November 18th in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Forum Black Box and will wrap up on December 21st in Zurich, Switzerland at Samsung.

Lamb Of God had this to say, "We regret to announce that due to restrictions in various territories, our upcoming European tour with Kreator is being forced to postpone to 2022.

"We're excited to announce the new routing for November/December 2022 which will see support from Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper. Tickets are available now at http://stateofunresttour.com Tickets for the original dates are still valid. We look forward to returning to Europe in 2022." See the rescheduled dates below:

18/11 Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

19/11 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

21/11 Oulu, Finland - Teatria

22/11 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

24/11 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

26/11 Munich, Germany - Zenith

27/11 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

29/11 Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

30/11 Brussels, Belgium - AB

02/12 Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

03/12 Essen, Germany - Grugahalle

04/12 Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

06/12 Madrid, Spain - Riviera

07/12 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

09/12 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

10/12 Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

11/12 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

13/12 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

14/12 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

15/12 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

16/12 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

18/12 Manchester, UK - Academy

20/12 Paris, France - L'Olympia

21/12 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

