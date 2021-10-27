Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour

Lamb Of God have announced that they have been forced to postpone their State Of Unrest Tour with Kreator until late 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The trek is now set to kick off on November 18th in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Forum Black Box and will wrap up on December 21st in Zurich, Switzerland at Samsung.
Lamb Of God had this to say, "We regret to announce that due to restrictions in various territories, our upcoming European tour with Kreator is being forced to postpone to 2022.
"We're excited to announce the new routing for November/December 2022 which will see support from Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper. Tickets are available now at http://stateofunresttour.com Tickets for the original dates are still valid. We look forward to returning to Europe in 2022." See the rescheduled dates below:
18/11 Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
19/11 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
21/11 Oulu, Finland - Teatria
22/11 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
24/11 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
26/11 Munich, Germany - Zenith
27/11 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
29/11 Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
30/11 Brussels, Belgium - AB
02/12 Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
03/12 Essen, Germany - Grugahalle
04/12 Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
06/12 Madrid, Spain - Riviera
07/12 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
09/12 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
10/12 Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
11/12 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
13/12 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
14/12 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
15/12 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
16/12 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
18/12 Manchester, UK - Academy
20/12 Paris, France - L'Olympia
21/12 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
