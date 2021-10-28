Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'

Like Moths to Flames have shared a stream of their brand new single "Views From Halfway Down." The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Pure Like Porcelain", which will arrive on November 5th.
Vocalist Chris Roetter explains the theme behind the track, "This song is the first time I've ever approached themes surrounding addiction. I think I tried to put myself in a place of morbid euphoria.
"Writing from a spot that felt like I was stuck between wanting to be better and wanting to remain in the state of mind of feeding whatever is driving the addiction.
"The view from halfway down is that time when you're falling, where very little time passes but you see so much of your life passing by." Stream the track below:
