Led Zeppelin Join TikTok

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have joined viral video site TikTok. The iconic band's full catalogue is now available to its community via the @ledzeppelin account that will feature artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other video content.
TikTok users can now create videos soundtracked to any song from Led Zeppelin's full discography, encompassing over 100 total songs across their landmark studio and live albums, including some of their most legendary tracks such as "Whole Lotta Love," "Stairway To Heaven," "Rock And Roll," "Black Dog," and "Ramble On."
The group introduced themselves on the video platform with a post featuring a snippet of the remastered version of their 1970 "Led Zeppelin III" track, "Immigrant Song", and quickly followed that up with a second clip featuring music from their 1975 "Physical Graffiti" epic, "Kashmir." Read more here.
