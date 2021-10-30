.

Led Zeppelin Look Back At 'Rock And Roll'

Bruce Henne | 10-30-2021

Album art

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are revisiting their 1971 classic, "Rock And Roll", on the second episode of their newly-launched 50th anniversary video series focused on their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV."

Issued as the second single from the project in the spring of 1972, the tune features a guest appearance by Rolling Stones co-founder and pianist Ian Stewart; it's pounding intro by John Bonham was inspired by the opening of Little Richard's 1957 cover of "Keep A-Knockin.'"

"'Rock And Roll' just has that cheeky energy about it...it's a party," says Jimmy Page. "Great lyrics and a great performance." "Led Zeppelin IV" topped the charts in the band's native UK and elsewhere, and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 37 million copies worldwide, including 23 million in the US alone. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

News > Led Zeppelin

