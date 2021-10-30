Led Zeppelin Look Back At 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are revisiting their 1971 classic, "Rock And Roll", on the second episode of their newly-launched 50th anniversary video series focused on their 1971 album, "Led Zeppelin IV."
Issued as the second single from the project in the spring of 1972, the tune features a guest appearance by Rolling Stones co-founder and pianist Ian Stewart; it's pounding intro by John Bonham was inspired by the opening of Little Richard's 1957 cover of "Keep A-Knockin.'"
"'Rock And Roll' just has that cheeky energy about it...it's a party," says Jimmy Page. "Great lyrics and a great performance." "Led Zeppelin IV" topped the charts in the band's native UK and elsewhere, and reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 37 million copies worldwide, including 23 million in the US alone. Watch the episode here.
