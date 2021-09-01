Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions

Elton John has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "The Lockdown Sessions," featuring collaborations that he recorded remotely with a number of music stars over the past 18 months.
The record will be hitting stores on October 22nd and includes collaborations from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad, Smith Glen Campbell, Jimmie Allen and more.
John had this to say, "The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before.
"Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.
"And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."
