.

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions

Keavin Wiggins | 09-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

Elton John has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "The Lockdown Sessions," featuring collaborations that he recorded remotely with a number of music stars over the past 18 months.

The record will be hitting stores on October 22nd and includes collaborations from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad, Smith Glen Campbell, Jimmie Allen and more.

John had this to say, "The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I'd obviously never done before.

"Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.

"And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

Track And Collaborator List


Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj - Always Love You
Surfaces feat. Elton John - Learn To Fly
Elton John & Charlie Puth - After All
Rina Sawayama & Elton John - Chosen Family
Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK - The Pink Phantom
Elton John & Years & Years - It's a sin (global reach mix)
Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith - Nothing Else Matters
Elton John & SG Lewis - Orbit
Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Simple Things
Jimmie Allen & Elton John - Beauty In The Bones
Lil Nas X feat. Elton John - One Of Me
Elton John & Eddie Vedder - E-Ticket
Elton John & Stevie Wonder - Finish Line
Elton John & Stevie Nicks - Stolen Car
Glen Campbell & Elton John - I'm Not Gonna Miss You

Related Stories


Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions

Elton John and Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys Classic

Elton John Working On Something With Metallica

Queen Feared Axl Rose and Elton John Duet Would Not Happen

Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon 2020 In Review

How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man 2020 In Review

Elton John Shares Rescheduled North American Farewell Tour Dates

Elton John Announces Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Release

Elton John Reschedules Farewell Tour Dates

Elton John Launching Classic Concert Streaming Series

News > Elton John

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more

Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more

Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more

Reviews

Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver

MorleyView: Dennis DeYoung

Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood

RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade

MorleyView Polychuck

advertisement
Latest News

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions

Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video

Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song

Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'

Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream

Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'

Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary

Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away