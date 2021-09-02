Crossfaith Unleash 'Slave Of Chaos'

Crossfaith have returned with a brand new single called "Slave of Chaos." The track is the follow-up to the Japanese genre bender's 2020 EP "Species".

Frontman Kenta Koie had the following to say about the brand new track, "This is our message to the powers who try to control us. We have been strangled by your ego and we need to take back control!

'Slave of Chaos' mixes trap with hardcore punk and rock's attitude, so it's different from our last releases. But you're going to find out about the new Crossfaith style as soon as you hear this song..." Stream the song below:

