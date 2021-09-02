Crossfaith have returned with a brand new single called "Slave of Chaos." The track is the follow-up to the Japanese genre bender's 2020 EP "Species".
Frontman Kenta Koie had the following to say about the brand new track, "This is our message to the powers who try to control us. We have been strangled by your ego and we need to take back control!
'Slave of Chaos' mixes trap with hardcore punk and rock's attitude, so it's different from our last releases. But you're going to find out about the new Crossfaith style as soon as you hear this song..." Stream the song below:
Crossfaith Stream New Song and Announce EP
Crossfaith Release 'Catastrophe' Video
Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions- Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid
Mammoth WVH Announce New Tour Dates
Lindsey Buckingham Shares New Song 'Scream'
The Doors Share Original 'Riders On The Storm' Demo
Singled Out: Once Great Estate's Shelbyville Inn
Crossfaith Unleash 'Slave Of Chaos'
Valley Ask 'Oh sh*t...are we in love?'