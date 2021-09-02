Mammoth WVH Announce New Tour Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH have announced some new fall headline dates in October that will feature support from Plush, in addition to their previously announced dates.

The band is currently on the road supporting Guns N' Roses on their American Stadium tour and have been playing headline club shows. They have also announced a rescheduled show at the Whisky Ago Go on October 12th, which was postponed after a member of their camp tested positive for Covid-19.

The new dates includes shows in Wichita, KS at The Cotillion, Lincoln, NY at the Bourbon Theatre, Oklahoma City at Kattfest, Destin, FL at Club LA, Huntsville, Al at Mars Music Hall and Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine.

New Dates:

Oct. 15 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Oct. 16 - Lincoln, NY - Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Kattfest

Oct. 19 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Oct. 20 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Related Stories

Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert

Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut With Mammoth WVH Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album

Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'

News > Mammoth WVH