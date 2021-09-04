Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming their new album, "Senjutsu", in sync with its release on September 3. Launched with the lead single and video for "The Writing On The Wall", the iconic band's 17th studio record was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Steve Harris.

For "Senjutsu" - loosely translated as 'tactics & strategy', the band compiled ten new songs for what has been issued in double CD album/triple vinyl album packages.

"We chose to record at Guillaume Tell Studio in France again as the place has such a relaxed vibe," explains Harris. "The setup there is perfect for our needs; the building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there's a great acoustic sound. We recorded this album in the same way we did 'The Book Of Souls' in that we'd write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds.

"There's some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I'm very proud of the result and can't wait for fans to hear it."

"We're all really excited about this album," adds singer Bruce Dickinson. "We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans - or should that be 'strategies'!? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There's also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised - in a good way, I hope!" Stream the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

